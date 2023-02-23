Chris Mercer is set to join the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) executive team next week in the newly-created role of head of programs and place.

Mercer joins the NFSA from global design and engineering firm Arup, where he led the Australasia arts and culture business, connecting best practice design, engineering, and technology with evolving artistic practice to support the delivery of major arts and culture infrastructure projects.

Prior to that, he worked for a number of arts and cultural organisations around the world, including as head of production for Sydney Theatre Company and production manager at the National Theatre in London. Mercer is currently a board member of Australian Dance Theatre and lectures regularly at NIDA.

In his new role, Mercer will lead the development of the public programs held at the NFSA in Canberra, including screenings, events, educational programs and commercial activities. He will also take on leadership of NFSA’s physical infrastructure planning and strategic asset management, including designing the roadmap to net zero.

“Chris has outstanding experience and skills in developing strategic approaches to solve complex operational issues,” said NFSA chief executive Patrick McIntyre.

“He is ideally placed to shape this new role and guide the delivery of the NFSA’s new strategic plan.”

This is the final appointment to the NFSA’s refreshed executive team, following the appointments in late 2022 of Keir Winesmith as chief digital officer and Nicole McPeake as chief marketing officer, joining Jacqui Uhlmann as head of collection and Rebecca Coronel as head of collection preservation.

Mercer joins the NFSA on Monday and will be based at its Acton, ACT headquarters.