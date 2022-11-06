Joined Up Films’ two-part documentary Claremont: A Killer Among Us is coming soon to Network 10.

In the mid-1990s young women started to go missing from an upmarket and popular nightlife strip in one of Perth’s wealthiest and safest suburbs, Claremont.

A serial killer was preying on innocent women, and it sent shockwaves through the community.

This was the start of Australia’s longest running, biggest and most expensive manhunt. For over 20 years, the perpetrator avoided capture and managed to hide in plain sight.

Through exclusive and unprecedented interviews with surviving victims, journalists and former police detectives, forensic experts and the officers at the centre of the investigation who for over two decades relentlessly worked the case, Claremont: A Killer Among Us tells the inside story of the Claremont investigation, right up to its dramatic conclusion.

Claremont: A Killer Among Us has received funding from Screenwest.