‘Die Bully Die’, ‘DAD’ triumph at Sony Catchlight Film Festival Awards

Nick and Nathan Lacey’s Die Bully Die and Jones Riley Eli’s DAD have won the fiction and non-fiction prizes at the Sony Catchlight Film Festival awards on Saturday.

The former follows Max, a man whose grudge against his high school bully begins to manifest in horrific ways when the pair reunite in a fancy restaurant 17 years later. In DAD, three children talk about a family tragedy – when their dad was diagnosed with brain cancer.

The short films were among five winners crowned at Sydney’s White Bay Power Station alongside Cameron Zayec’s Queen of Sin (Music Video), Ormsby Taniora’s The Great South (Student Fiction), and Elliott Sauvage’s Japan – Lost (Cinematic Social).

Now in their fourth year, the awards are designed to recognise filmmakers from Australia and New Zealand that have chosen to tell their stories with a Sony camera. Judging the 2024 entries were Mark Wareham (Fiction), Rachel Landers (Non-Fiction), Simeon Bryan (Student Fiction) and Sony Music (Cinematic Social and Music Video).

Sony Digital Imaging ANZ head Jun Yoon said this year’s Catchlight Film Festival had once again uncovered “amazing new talent who are so gifted in telling stories that move people”.

We are very lucky this year to celebrate all our finalists and winners at the the iconic White Bay Power Station in Sydney,” he said.

“Through a takeover of this incredibly unique location, we have also celebrated our 9th annual Alpha Awards, and to top it off, we will also have our inaugural open-to-the-public Tradeshow for our community to enjoy workshops and panel talks from over 30 creators and get hands-on with products at live demonstrations and experiences.”

The 2024 Catchlight Film Festival Award winners are as follows:

Fiction Winner

Die Bully Die by Nick and Nathan Lacey

Shot on: Sony CineAlta VENICE and Sony CineAlta BURANO

Non-Fiction Winner

DAD by Jones Riley Eli

Shot on: Sony Alpha 7S II, Sony Alpha 7S III and Sony Alpha 1

Music Video Winner

Queen of Sin by Cameron Zayec

Shot on: Sony FX6

Student Fiction Winner

The Great South by Ormsby Taniora

Shot on: Sony FS5

Cinematic Social Winner

Japan – Lost by Elliott Sauvage

Shot on: Sony Alpha 7S III

Special Laurels judged by Bonnie Elliott

Best Cinematography in Fiction, supported by Videocraft

For Joan by Micaela Osfield

Best Cinematography in Non-Fiction, supported by VA Hire

Making Revisions by Matt Deavin

Best Cinematography in Music Video, supported by Lemac

Bindi in the Dirt by Nick Sullivan

Best Cinematography in Student Fiction, supported by Atomos

When Dogs Go To Heaven by Riti Ramanujachari

Best Cinematography in Cinematic Social, supported by Southern Cross Cameras

Ground by Maharaj Krish!

Best Sony Lens Work

Sing Sings – Keepers of the culture by Arango Guerrero Mateo!