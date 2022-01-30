Eddy Bell’s Giants towered over the competition to be named Best Australian Short Film at the 31st annual Flickerfest awards on Sunday.

The film, which was produced by Nonny Klaile, Steven Rees, Luke Mulquiney, examines the changing landscape of a farm across a period of 18 months as it is impacted by the worst drought in Australia’s history.

It was the only multiple winner on the night, with composer Jackson Mico Milas also picking up the award for Best Original Music in an Australian Short Film.

Bell previously won Best Australian Short Film for Grey Bull in 2015.

Speaking to IF from Bangkok, he said the recognition was a testament to the hard work of those involved in the project.

“It takes a lot to make short films,” he said.

“There is passion and love from every department and everyone puts so much into them.

“Winning Best Australian Short Film is a relief because it shows that the team’s crazy time spent making this film was worthwhile.”

Of the other categories, Taylor Ferguson was awarded Best Direction in an Australian Short Film for Tough; Michael Cusack’s The Better Angels was crowned Best Australian Animation Short Film; Tyson Perkins won Best Cinematography for an Australian Short Film for Strange Country, and Cameron Drew took out Best Editing in an Australian Short Film for Ishmael.

Mariella Solano was named Outstanding Emerging Female Director for Alba, while Nicholas Tory’s exploration of the Bourke Shire landscape, Lifeblood, received a special mention for Australian Animation.

Sunday’s awards concluded the 10-day festival at Bondi, with the event now undertaking a 45-venue national tour across all states and territories.

Speaking about this year’s program, festival director Bronwyn Kidd made special mention of the “many filmmakers present to introduce their films, passionate crowds, and great enthusiasm expressed”.

Mariella Solano.

The full list of winners:

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION AWARD WINNERS

Flickerfest Award for Best International Short Film (Academy® Qualifying)

Like The Ones I Used To Know (Canada)

Writer/Director: Annie St-Pierre | Producer: Fanny Drew, Sarah Mannering Yoram

Gross Award for Best International Animated Short Film (Academy® Qualifying)

Save Ralph (United States)

Writer/Director/Producer: Spencer Susser | Producer: Lisa Arianna, Jeff Vespa

EU In Australia Award for Best EU Short Film

Shower Boys (Sweden)

Writer/Director: Christian Zetterberg | Writer: Albin Abrahamsson | Producer: Liselotte Persson

Special Jury Prize

A Summer Place (Cyprus)

Writer/Director: Alexandra Matheou | Producer: Soyo Giaoui, Savvas Stavrou

SAE Creative Media Institute Award for Best Use of Digital Technology In A Short Film

Space Invader (New Zealand)

Writer: Matt Kelleher | Director: Issac Bell | Producer: Lissandra Leite

Azure Productions Award for Best Rainbow Short

Baba (UK)

Writer/Director: Sam Arbor, Adam Ali | Producer: Hannah Stevenson, Susan Simnett

Special Mention: for Rainbow Short

Are You Still Watching (Australia)

Writer/Director/Producer: Tali Polichtuk | Director/Producer: Alex Cardy, | Director: Kitty Chrystal | Producer: Alexandra George

INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION AWARD WINNERS

Flickerfest Award for Best Documentary Short Film (Academy® Qualifying)

Love, Dad (Czech Republic)

Writer/Director: Diana Cam Van Nguyen | Producer: Karolína Davidová, 13ka

Special Mention: for Documentary Short

Little Berlin (France, UK, Germany)

Writer/Director/Producer: Kate McMullen | Producer: Paul Wauters

AUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AWARD WINNERS

Panasonic LUMIX Award for Best Australian Short Film (Academy® Qualifying)

Giants

Writer/Director: Eddy Bell | Producer: Nonny Klaile, Steven Rees, Luke Mulquiney

Spectrum Films Award for Best Direction in an Australian Short Film

Director: Taylor Ferguson for Tough

Yoram Gross Award for Best Australian Animation Short Film

The Better Angels

Writer/Director: Michael Cusack | Producer: Richard Chataway

Special Mention: for Australian Animation

Lifeblood

Writer/Director/Producer: Nicholas Tory | Writer: Jonathan Nix, Aunty Dot Martin, Phil Sullivan

John Barry Award for Best Cinematography in an Australian Short Film Cinematographer

Tyson Perkins for Strange Country

Avid Award for Best Editing in an Australian Short Film Editor

Cameron Drew for Ishmael

Avid Award for Best Original Music in an Australian Short Film Composer: Jackson Mico Milas for ‘Giants’

Rebel8 Award for Outstanding Emerging Female Director In honour of Samantha Rebillet Director

Mariella Solano for Alba

SAE FLICKERUP COMPETITION AWARD WINNERS

SAE Creative Media Institute FlickerUp Award for Best High School Short Film

The Rock Pool Waltz

Writer/Director: Marlon Denning | Producer: Marlon Denning, Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School

Special Mention: for High School Short Film

Suzanne

Writer/Director: Alexander Erasmus Wang

Yoram Gross FlickerUp Award for Best High School Animated Short Film

Can’t You See Me

Writer/Director/Producer: Tony Howjean Chang

Avid FlickerUp Award for Best Editing in a High School Short Film

Arriving at Eternity’s Gate

Writer/Director/Producer: Matthew Awad

PS Organic FlickerUp Award for Best Primary School Short Film

Triple Trouble

Writer/Director: Lucas Crisp, McMahon Hutton, Paige Nicolle, Kiera Smith | Producer: Michael van der Ploeg