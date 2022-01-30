Eddy Bell’s Giants towered over the competition to be named Best Australian Short Film at the 31st annual Flickerfest awards on Sunday.
The film, which was produced by Nonny Klaile, Steven Rees, Luke Mulquiney, examines the changing landscape of a farm across a period of 18 months as it is impacted by the worst drought in Australia’s history.
It was the only multiple winner on the night, with composer Jackson Mico Milas also picking up the award for Best Original Music in an Australian Short Film.
Bell previously won Best Australian Short Film for Grey Bull in 2015.
Speaking to IF from Bangkok, he said the recognition was a testament to the hard work of those involved in the project.
“It takes a lot to make short films,” he said.
“There is passion and love from every department and everyone puts so much into them.
“Winning Best Australian Short Film is a relief because it shows that the team’s crazy time spent making this film was worthwhile.”
Of the other categories, Taylor Ferguson was awarded Best Direction in an Australian Short Film for Tough; Michael Cusack’s The Better Angels was crowned Best Australian Animation Short Film; Tyson Perkins won Best Cinematography for an Australian Short Film for Strange Country, and Cameron Drew took out Best Editing in an Australian Short Film for Ishmael.
Mariella Solano was named Outstanding Emerging Female Director for Alba, while Nicholas Tory’s exploration of the Bourke Shire landscape, Lifeblood, received a special mention for Australian Animation.
Sunday’s awards concluded the 10-day festival at Bondi, with the event now undertaking a 45-venue national tour across all states and territories.
Speaking about this year’s program, festival director Bronwyn Kidd made special mention of the “many filmmakers present to introduce their films, passionate crowds, and great enthusiasm expressed”.
The full list of winners:
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION AWARD WINNERS
Flickerfest Award for Best International Short Film (Academy® Qualifying)
Like The Ones I Used To Know (Canada)
Writer/Director: Annie St-Pierre | Producer: Fanny Drew, Sarah Mannering Yoram
Gross Award for Best International Animated Short Film (Academy® Qualifying)
Save Ralph (United States)
Writer/Director/Producer: Spencer Susser | Producer: Lisa Arianna, Jeff Vespa
EU In Australia Award for Best EU Short Film
Shower Boys (Sweden)
Writer/Director: Christian Zetterberg | Writer: Albin Abrahamsson | Producer: Liselotte Persson
Special Jury Prize
A Summer Place (Cyprus)
Writer/Director: Alexandra Matheou | Producer: Soyo Giaoui, Savvas Stavrou
SAE Creative Media Institute Award for Best Use of Digital Technology In A Short Film
Space Invader (New Zealand)
Writer: Matt Kelleher | Director: Issac Bell | Producer: Lissandra Leite
Azure Productions Award for Best Rainbow Short
Baba (UK)
Writer/Director: Sam Arbor, Adam Ali | Producer: Hannah Stevenson, Susan Simnett
Special Mention: for Rainbow Short
Are You Still Watching (Australia)
Writer/Director/Producer: Tali Polichtuk | Director/Producer: Alex Cardy, | Director: Kitty Chrystal | Producer: Alexandra George
INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION AWARD WINNERS
Flickerfest Award for Best Documentary Short Film (Academy® Qualifying)
Love, Dad (Czech Republic)
Writer/Director: Diana Cam Van Nguyen | Producer: Karolína Davidová, 13ka
Special Mention: for Documentary Short
Little Berlin (France, UK, Germany)
Writer/Director/Producer: Kate McMullen | Producer: Paul Wauters
AUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AWARD WINNERS
Panasonic LUMIX Award for Best Australian Short Film (Academy® Qualifying)
Giants
Writer/Director: Eddy Bell | Producer: Nonny Klaile, Steven Rees, Luke Mulquiney
Spectrum Films Award for Best Direction in an Australian Short Film
Director: Taylor Ferguson for Tough
Yoram Gross Award for Best Australian Animation Short Film
The Better Angels
Writer/Director: Michael Cusack | Producer: Richard Chataway
Special Mention: for Australian Animation
Lifeblood
Writer/Director/Producer: Nicholas Tory | Writer: Jonathan Nix, Aunty Dot Martin, Phil Sullivan
John Barry Award for Best Cinematography in an Australian Short Film Cinematographer
Tyson Perkins for Strange Country
Avid Award for Best Editing in an Australian Short Film Editor
Cameron Drew for Ishmael
Avid Award for Best Original Music in an Australian Short Film Composer: Jackson Mico Milas for ‘Giants’
Rebel8 Award for Outstanding Emerging Female Director In honour of Samantha Rebillet Director
Mariella Solano for Alba
SAE FLICKERUP COMPETITION AWARD WINNERS
SAE Creative Media Institute FlickerUp Award for Best High School Short Film
The Rock Pool Waltz
Writer/Director: Marlon Denning | Producer: Marlon Denning, Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School
Special Mention: for High School Short Film
Suzanne
Writer/Director: Alexander Erasmus Wang
Yoram Gross FlickerUp Award for Best High School Animated Short Film
Can’t You See Me
Writer/Director/Producer: Tony Howjean Chang
Avid FlickerUp Award for Best Editing in a High School Short Film
Arriving at Eternity’s Gate
Writer/Director/Producer: Matthew Awad
PS Organic FlickerUp Award for Best Primary School Short Film
Triple Trouble
Writer/Director: Lucas Crisp, McMahon Hutton, Paige Nicolle, Kiera Smith | Producer: Michael van der Ploeg