For Embrace: Kids, body image advocate Taryn Brumfitt talks to school-aged kids and famous friends about body image, bullying, gender identity, advocacy, representation, and more.

Featuring Brumfitt’s network of well-known celebrity friends including Celeste Barber, Jameela Jamil, Electric Fields, along with Chico the family dog, the film brings together a collection of stories and voices designed to entertain and inspire kids and parents alike, while demonstrating that the first step in changing the world is changing your own mind.

Filming took place in Australia and throughout the world, with the support of Screen Australia and the South Australian Film Corporation.

Brumfitt previously helmed 2016 documentary Embrace, in which she travelled across the world to interview a range of women about their attitudes to their bodies.

Transmission Films will release Embrace: Kids nationally on September 1.