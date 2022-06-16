Australian-UK co-production Falling For Figaro, starring Danielle Macdonald and Joanna Lumley, lands in cinemas July 14 via Paramount Pictures and Umbrella Entertainment.

Directed by Ben Lewin, who also wrote the film with Allen Palmer, the romantic comedy follows a brilliant young fund manager Millie (Macdonald) as she sets off to chase her lifelong dream to become an opera singer in the Scottish Highlands.

Her vocal coach Meghan (Lumley) soon introduces her to the fiercely competitive world of opera singing where the only way to succeed is with a broken heart.

Starring alongside are Hugh Skinner, Gary Lewis, Shazad Latif and Rebecca Benson.

Falling for Figaro was produced by Philip Wade, Judi Levine and Arabella Page Croft, with executive producers Timothy White, John Wade, Sonja Armstrong and Charles Hannah.