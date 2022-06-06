Filmmaker, screen executive and Wodi Wodi woman Gillian Moody will be the senior manager of Indigenous programs for the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA).

Reporting to CEO Patrick McIntyre, Moody will drive the institution’s programs relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island cultures, including collection, interpretation and cultural protocols.

In the newly-created role she will also develop the archive’s work in providing advice and services to Indigenous communities and organisations seeking to preserve their own audiovisual collections, and will further identify ways to connect communities with the NFSA’s Indigenous holdings to support the revitalisation of language and culture.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this appointment,” said Patrick McIntyre.

“Gillian makes an incredible addition to the NFSA’s leadership team. There is huge potential for our institution to provide greater value to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander audiences, practitioners and communities. With her extraordinary mix of skills and experience as an executive and as a creative practitioner in her own right, Gillian is the right person to realise it. We are so thrilled she has chosen to join the team.”

Moody has previously worked at Screen Australia (and its predecessor the Australian Film Corporation) as an investment and development executive within the Indigenous department, and at SBS within the Indigenous media unit.

For the past eight years, she has freelanced as a writer, director and producer through her own company Kalori Productions and other companies. Her credits include documentaries Na Muru Gurung, Black Divaz and Kindred as well as the first series of Family Rules, the web series Nice Shorts (for Bunya Entertainment and Mangrove Films) and short films Ties That Bind and Mudskipper.

Moody, who will join the NFSA June 14, said to work with and share powerful First Nation stories from around the country was a privilege.

“I am thrilled to be joining the NFSA leadership team and look forward to extending on my experiences to amplify Indigenous voices and perspectives within the NFSA. I am particularly passionate to engage with our communities in repatriating some of the extensive materials that have been housed within the collections. I look forward to managing the design and delivery of the Indigenous Programs within the NFSA.“