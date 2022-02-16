Head of Screen NSW Grainne Brunsdon will join Screen Australia next month as the agency’s new head of content, taking over from Sally Caplan.

In her new position, she will lead Screen Australia’s production investment, development, distribution support, and initiatives across screen content including feature film, television, online, and documentary.

Brunsdon brings to the role more than a decade of experience in the New South Wales arts sector, having held various roles across Screen NSW, Create NSW, and Arts NSW since 2010.

She was appointed head of Screen NSW in 2019, overseeing the state’s investment in the screen sector, including production incentives and industry development, while also supporting NSW productions through COVID-19 lockdowns.

Prior to that, Brunsdon was director of arts investment, engagement and development at Create NSW, where she helped introduce the 50:50 by 2020 initiative to bring greater gender parity to the screen industry, and sought to boost representation of practitioners with a disability via Screenability NSW.

Across her 25 year career, Brunsdon has also held roles with British Council, TAFE, UNSW, and the Australian Design Centre.

The executive said she was excited at the prospect of working on a national agenda.

“Screen Australia has made a profound impact on the sector through its program and initiatives and I’m very much looking forward to contributing to this,” she said.

Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason paid tribute to Caplan, who joined Screen Australia in 2014 as head of production, for her “tremendous hard work”, while also welcoming Brunsdon.

“Sally was a formidable head of content whose invaluable advice and guidance has left a wonderful legacy at Screen Australia,” he said.

“We had some exceptional candidates and Grainne’s wealth of experience in the sector made her an immediate stand out.

“With her immense cultural leadership experience, Grainne is superbly placed to lead our content department to continue to support the Australian screen industry, and the advancement of our local storytellers and stories.”

Brunsdon will commence at Screen Australia from March 21.

A spokesman for Screen NSW said the recruitment process for the head of Screen NSW role would commence shortly.