Anthology feature Here Out West, which opened the 2021 Sydney Film Festival, will be released in cinemas February 3 via Mind Blowing Films.

The Western Sydney-set film is written by Nisrine Amine, Bina Bhattacharya, Matias Bolla, Claire Cao, Arka Das, Dee Dogan, Vonne Patiag and Tien Tran and directed by Lucy Gaffy, Fadia Abboud, Leah Purcell, Ana Kokkinos and Julie Kalceff.

The film begins following Nancy (Genevieve Lemon), who visits her daughter in hospital who has just given birth. Tagging along is her 8-year-old Lebanese neighbour, Amirah (Mia-Lore Bayeh), who she is babysitting. It is a bittersweet meeting for Nancy, as her new grandchild is about to be taken away, her mother being deemed unfit by the authorities to keep her. In an act of desperation, Nancy makes the decision to steal the baby, fleeing from the hospital with Amirah by her side. Not long after their audacious escape, a pedestrian is involved in a hit and run. Three young men step in to help, unsure if he’ll survive the night. Across eight distinct yet interconnected stories, Nancy’s spontaneous flight sets off a chain of events that brings together complete strangers over the course of one dramatic day.

Here Out West is the result of Co-Curious’ Behind Closed Doors initiative, a two year development program designed to connect new voices to experienced talent, backed by Screen Australia and Screen NSW.

Annabel Davis from Co-Curious and Bree-Anne Sykes produce the film, alongside Emerald Productions’ Sheila Jayadev, Blake Ayshford, Lyn Norfor and S. Shakthidharan are executive producers.