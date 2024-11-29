How reliable are Producer Offset provisional certificates in the wake of the ‘Fragmentary’ decision?

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Screen Australia’s decision to reject the Producer Offset claim from the team behind low-budget feature Fragmentary has raised concerns about the validity of provisional certificates.

While the provisional certificate is no guarantee that a production will receive the final certificate, the Fragmentary case was unusual – the key point that undid its application and appeal at the Administrative Review Tribunal ...