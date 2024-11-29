How reliable are Producer Offset provisional certificates in the wake of the ‘Fragmentary’ decision?

·
BusinessFilmFundingNews
·
A scene from 'Fragmentary'.
A scene from 'Fragmentary'.

Screen Australia’s decision to reject the Producer Offset claim from the team behind low-budget feature Fragmentary has raised concerns about the validity of provisional certificates.

While the provisional certificate is no guarantee that a production will receive the final certificate, the Fragmentary case was unusual – the key point that undid its application and appeal at the Administrative Review Tribunal ...