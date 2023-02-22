Hugh van Cuylenburg (G.E.M.) is a 90-minute special, in which the author of The Resilience Project and co-host of The Imperfects podcast utilises storytelling and unpacks research to provide simple tips on positive mental health strategies.

Cuylenburg has been working in education for over 17 years, teaching both primary and secondary in a range of educational settings. The highlight of his teaching career was the year he spent in the far north of India volunteering and living at an underprivileged school in the Himalayas. It was here that he discovered resilience in its purest form. Inspired by this experience, he returned to Melbourne to create his own program for schools, and ‘The Resilience Project’ was born.

Produced by Princess Pictures, Cuylenburg’s talk aims to give viewers a chance to learn positive mental health strategies which help them become happier and more resilient, including Gratitude, Empathy, and Mindfulness (G.E.M.).

Hugh van Cuylenburg (G.E.M.) will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 9.