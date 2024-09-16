Hwei Loke named head of Prime Video ANZ

Prime Video ANZ has undergone a management restructure, with head of marketing for Canada, Australia and New Zealand Hwei Loke promoted to lead the business.

Loke joined Prime Video in 2020 as head of creative, having spent five years leading consumer marketing for Disney Media Networks in Southeast Asia and managing all brand, creative, social media, and communications for Disney Channels, Fox Sports, Fox Movies, and National Geographic.

She has also led cross-functional marketing and creative teams at SBS and Paramount.

Loke takes the reins from Hushidar Kharas, who will take on a new role as head of Global Prime Video Brand and Social Strategy based in the US after more than five years leading the Prime Video ANZ team.

During his tenure, Prime Video commissioned 30 Australian Original series and features, including The Test, Making Their Mark, LOL: Last One Laughing Australia with Rebel Wilson, Back to the Rafters, Luxe Listings Sydney S1 – S3, Burning, The Moth Effect, Head Above Water, Kick Like Tayla, Warriors On The Field, Class of ’07, Deadloch, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Dance Life, Neighbours, Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles, Five Blind Dates, and upcoming titles, The Office, The Narrow Road to the Deep North and Top End Bub.

Prime Video has also announced that Mark Shopiro will step into the role of head of Prime Video in Canada with Dan Slepak appointed to the newly created role of head of marketplace for Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Loke, Shopiro, and Slepak will report to head of Prime Video for Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Magda Grace.