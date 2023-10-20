Ivan Sen, Ricard Cussó, Kitty Green headline BIFF industry days

Directors Ivan Sen, Kitty Green, and Ricard Cussó will provide insights into their craft as part of this year’s Brisbane International Film Festival, joining the line-up of speakers for the industry days.

Scheduled for October 27 and November 3 with the themes of ‘Building Momentum and Diversity in the Australian Screen Industry’ and ‘The Future of Film and Television in a Dynamically Changing Landscape’, respectively, the days will include immersive discussions, along with networking for film professionals, students, and enthusiasts.

Both Sen and Cussó will speak on the opening day, sponsored by Griffith University, with the former to discuss the challenges and aspirations of Indigenising Queensland’s screen culture, while Cussó will delve into the world of animated adventure Combat Wombat Back 2 Back, set to have its world premiere at the festival.

The day will close with an exploration of the challenges faced by entertainment practitioners with disabilities, followed by a screening of the film, Last Seen.

As an alumnus of Griffith Film School, Cussó said the institution held a special spot in his heart.

“I am truly honoured to return to Griffith University, where my journey as a filmmaker began,” he said.

“I can’t wait to share my experiences, swap stories, and soak in the inspiration from the incredibly talented students.”

On the second day, to be held at the Queensland University of Technology, industry practitioners and representatives from Screen Australia and Screen Queensland will speak about the ever-evolving landscape, while attendees will also have the opportunity to experience cutting technology within the industry.

In the evening, Kitty Green, director of the upcoming social thriller The Royal Hotel, will appear in conversation with AFTRS directing discipline lead Pearl Tan to talk about her creative process.

Speaking about the industry days, Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said the line-ups offered a “wonderful opportunity to bring together diverse sectors of the industry to discuss pressing global and local trends that impact the future of filmmaking”.

BIFF runs from October 26 to November 5 at selected Dendy, Reading, and Five Star cinema locations across Brisbane.