Jacob Elordi, Sophie Wilde up for BAFTA Rising Star Award

Australians Jacob Elordi and Sophie Wilde have both been nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Competing with them for the publicly-determined prize include The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri, Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor and How to Have Sex‘s Mia McKenna-Bruce.

The nod for Elordi comes off the back of both Saltburn and Priscilla, and for Wilde, off the back of her lead role in Talk to Me.

Elordi’s upcoming roles include the lead in Amazon local drama The Narrow Road to the Deep North, and Paul Schrader’s Oh Canada, alongside Uma Thurman and Richard Gere. Earlier this week it was announced he will portray Frankenstein’s monster in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming adaptation, replacing Andrew Garfield.

The actor is also on the BAFTA longlist for as a potential nominee for supporting actor for his performance in Saltburn.

Wilde will next be seen Baby Girl, alongside Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson and local Netflix drama Boy Swallows Universe, which premieres on the platform today. Her other recent roles include In addition, Sophie recently led Netflix’s UK teen comedy Everything Now, opposite Stephen Fry.

The BAFTA Rising Star Award is now in its 19th year, with past winners including Emma Mackay, Lashana Lynch, Tom Holland, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, and Tom Hardy.

Other Australians to have been nominated previously include Kodi-Smit McPhee, Margot Robbie and Chris Hemsworth.

This year’s nominees were selected by a jury panel that included Daisy Edgar-Jones, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Himesh Patel, casting directors Lucy Bevan and Nina Gold, producer Adam Ackland and industry specialists.

Voting for the prize is open now ahead of the BAFTA Awards in February. Voting is open to UK residents only.

