Jo-Anne Brechin’s ‘Killer Whale’ sets sights on Brisbane

US star Virginia Gardner (Fall) and Thai-Australian actress Mel Jarnson (Mortal Kombat) are headlining a new creature feature from Jaggi Entertainment filming in Brisbane.

Directed by Jo-Anne Brechin, Killer Whale follows best friends Maddie (Gardner) and Trish (Jarnson) as they find themselves trapped in a remote lagoon with the dangerous killer whale named Ceto. The cast also includes Mitchell Hope (Love You Like That).

Brechin penned the script with Katharine McPhee, while Steve Jaggi, Kylie Pascoe and Lionel Hicks are producing.

Killer Whale is being shot on location across South East Queensland with support from Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance Fund and Post, Digital, Visual Effects (PDV) Incentive.

Brechin said she was immediately captivated by the story.

“This is more than a survival thriller; it’s a visually stunning, pulse-pounding story that dives deep into questions about our treatment of animals in captivity,” she said.

“I can’t wait for audiences to be on the edge of their seats as they push for survival against the ocean’s apex predator.”

Screen Queensland COO Dr Belinda Burns said the agency was pleased to support another Jaggi Entertainment production on the back of A Vintage Christmas earlier this year.

“The Brisbane-based production company is prolific in creating highly marketable content that has strong global appeal, while employing Queensland talent, both in front of and behind the camera,” she said.

Killer Whale will be released globally in 2025, with Jaggi Entertainment handling distribution in Australia and Ace Distribution overseeing the film’s rollout internationally.