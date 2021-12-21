Screen Queensland chief creative officer Jo Dillon will finish up at the agency this week after more than seven years of service.

During her tenure, she helped established initiatives such as SQhub, Screen Queensland’s dedicated collab space for emerging practitioners and businesses; the RIDE (Respect, Inclusion, Diversity and Equality) Fund; the Equity and Diversity Taskforce, and the Screen Ventures Fund.

Dillon also co-chaired the Screen Diversity and Inclusion Network for a year with Benjamin Law, driving take-up of SDIN’s The Everyone Project, and led Screen Queensland’s strategy to build and expand the screen industry in Far North Queensland.

She is leaving her position for a new role leading a media start-up.

Belinda Burns, Screen Queensland head of marketing and communications, will be acting CCO from January 10 while a full executive search is undertaken.

Dillon said her time at the organisation had coincided with a period of enormous growth for the Queensland screen industry.

“Looking back, I am proud of what our industry has achieved and the crucial role that Screen Queensland has played in supporting its success since I joined the team in 2014,” she said.

“Queensland has an incredible depth of creative talent with practitioners from around the state telling diverse and unique stories for screen, plus an enviable reputation as one of the best places in the world to make content.

“The good news is I will not be leaving an industry, which I love, but working in it from a different angle.”

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich paid tribute to the enormous contribution Dillon had made to the organisation during her time as head of content and chief creative officer.

“Jo has led the creative division of Screen Queensland with incredible commitment to the Queensland screen industry through her ideas, drive, sharp intellect and creative vision,” she said.

“Most of all, Jo’s sense of humour, loyalty, and passion will be missed at Screen Queensland, as we wish her all the very best for the next chapter in her career within the industry.”