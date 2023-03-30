Film technology company ARRI has elevated ARRI Solutions to become its own business unit and announced two new senior management positions.

The business unit is led by Kevin Schwutke, who focuses on the strategic and commercial direction, and David Bermbach, who is responsible for the technological backbone.

ARRI Solutions designs, engineers, builds, and operates pioneering virtual production environments of all sizes, along with delivering integrated systems and cutting-edge workflows for corporations, broadcasters, and studios.

With the experience of leading major studio projects from consultancy through to configuration and turnkey installation, ARRI Solutions offers customers a full end-to-end service with the promise of ARRI brand quality.

ARRI executive board chairman Matthias Erb said the appointments would position business unit alongside camera systems, lighting, and rental as a “fundamental pillar of ARRI’s long-term strategy”.

“We are seeing great demand from our customers for our expertise in developing and delivering advanced, highly integrated solutions that ensure production value at the highest level,” he said.

Bermbach joined ARRI in 2006 and has held a number of senior technical

positions, including head of center of competence project management R&D

camera systems and most recently head of global technology for ARRI Rental.

He said ARRI’s heritage for quality and delivering the most authentic images was “unparalleled in the industry”.

“This deep understanding and expertise provide the foundation for our development of cutting-edge software, tools, and workflows, specifically designed for virtual production and ultra-modern studios,” he said.

Schwutke, who studied Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science and brings extensive consultancy experience to ARRI, noted the company already had a “showcase of pioneering virtual production and broadcast studio projects all over the world”.

“Establishing ARRI Solutions as a business unit means we can expand our capabilities together with our partner network, ensuring we can not only meet, but exceed our customers’ expectations for efficient, effective, and state-of-the-art studio and production environments,” he said.