The ABC has ruled in favour of more Fisk, with filming on the hit comedy’s second season now underway.

Writer, director, and star Kitty Flanagan will reprise her role as Helen Tudor-Fisk, as will Julia Zemiro and Marty Sheargold as solicitor siblings Roz & Ray Gruber, and Aaron Chen probate clerk/webmaster, George.

Season two picks up with Roz stepping aside to start her own mediation business (within the Gruber oﬃces) and Helen determined to take on a more senior role at Gruber & Associates. However, Helen’s grand vision to become partner looks set to come unstuck when she’s featured in a current affair show hit piece, and she has to repair her damaged reputation.

Fisk season two is an Origma 45 production for the ABC with support from Film Victoria.

Flanagan is penning the episodes alongside Penny Flanagan and directing with Tom Peterson. Vincent Sheehan is producing, while Greg Sitch is executive producing with ABC’s Todd Abbott and Brett Sleigh.

The comedian said she was excited to be putting back on the brown suit again.

“The Gruber’s are back, Roz’s hair is back and of course, everyone’s favourite webmaster is back too,” she said.

“Here’s hoping I remember how to do acting!”

It comes a first season that garnered critical and commercial success, both domestically and internationally.

Not only was Fisk ABC TV’s number one series of 2021, but it also won Best Series in Comedy Competition at Series Mania 2021, as well AACTA Awards for Best Narrative Comedy Series and Best Comedy Performer for Kitty Flanagan and the Screen Producers Award for Best Comedy Series.

Abbott described Fisk as the “Australian TV sensation of 2021”.

“Like more than two million other viewers, I cannot wait to devour another season of this joyous, sharp, laugh-out-loud comedy,” he said.

Fisk season two will air later in 2022 on ABC TV and ABC iview.