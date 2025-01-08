Local film industry urged to rethink strategy to broaden audience appeal

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Australian screen industry needs to take a tough look at the films it is releasing each year and why most are not appealing to audiences, according to veteran producer Sue Maslin AO.

Maslin said the majority of Australian films were dramas and documentaries, which attract the smallest cinema audiences as people often wait to see them on streaming platforms.

“The overwhelming majority of films that we keep putting out every year are dramas and documentaries and, in fact, those genres are actually the hardest in ...