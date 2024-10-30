NIDA partners with Netflix on Hair and Make-Up for Screen short course

NIDA is teaming up with Netflix to present a five-day hair and make-up short course in January.

Held through NIDA Open, Hair and Make-Up for Screen will explore a variety of styling and application techniques, as well as the importance of maintaining continuity throughout production.

The course also offers hands-on opportunities to experiment with special effects, enhancing dramatic impact, and provides insights into potential career paths within the industry.

Netflix will grant five fully funded places in the course exclusively for First Nations people and People of Colour, with travel and accommodation support provided for applicants who live outside of Sydney.

NIDA First Nations and outreach director Travis Cardona noted the importance of behind-the-scenes roles in storytelling.

“There is a pressing need in the industry to encourage more people from First Nations and other POC communities to pursue careers in this field,” he said.

“Their expertise and lived experience are essential in authentically representing the rich diversity of skin tones, hair textures, and cultural identities we see on screens and stages.”

Applications for the Netflix placements close on November 25, with the five-day course to commence on January 13 at NIDA’s Kensington Campus.

For more information about the course and to apply, click here.