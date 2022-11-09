A quartet of Australian titles will contend the 61st Rose d’Or Awards this month, having been selected from more than 750 international entries.

Endemol Shine Australia/ABC’s most recent adaptation of the Old People’s Home series, Old People’s Home for Teenagers, joins ITV Studios/SBS’s Life On The Outside in Reality and Factual Entertainment, while Vertigo Productions/ABC documentary My Name is Gulpilil was included in the Arts category.

Lockdown Productions’ The Greatest Menace: Inside the Gay Prison Experiment will represent Australia in Audio Entertainment.

My Name is Gulpilil director Molly Reynolds told IF the legendary actor at the centre of the film would have been delighted with the nomination.

“We can imagine him dancing around and saying, ‘That’s Me! David Gulpilil! Australia’s greatest legend’,” she said.

“Although this is David’s film, it would not have reached the audiences it has without the support of ABCG Film, Visit Films, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.”

The nominations come after 15 locally-made programs were announced across the 12 categories as part of the shortlist for the awards last month, with the subsequent finalists voted for by a jury of over 100 broadcast executives and producers, from across the international television industry.

Chair of judges Mark Rowland said there had been an “unrivalled breadth of subjects and innovative creative approaches” among this year’s field.

“Production standards (are) higher than ever in all of the 30 countries whose broadcasters and producers entered shows,” he said.

“A huge thank you to everyone – and many congratulations to the talented production teams who have reached this final stage.”

The 61st Rose d’Or Awards will be held online and in-person on November 28, with comedian Alex Horne hosting.