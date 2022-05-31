Paramount+ has extended the lease for Hoodlum Entertainment’s Five Bedrooms, commissioning a fourth season of the housemate drama.

Filming will commence in October on the new episodes, which pick up just weeks after the season three finale.

Main characters Liz (Kat Stewart), Ben (Stephen Peacocke), Heather (Doris Younane), Ainsley (Katie Robertson), Harry (Roy Joseph), and Simmo (Johnny Carr) return in the midst of their own unique crises, with each striking at the core question of the series: what’s the best way to live a life, and who are the best people to live that life with?

The group will be forced to navigate a controversial romantic entanglement, plus an unexpected diagnosis.

Five Bedrooms is created and written by Michael Lucas and Christine Bartlett, who also serve as producers alongside Hoodlum EPs Nathan Mayfield and Tracey Robertson.

Set in Melbourne, the series is made with support from Film Victoria, and assistance from Screen Australia.

Mayfield told IF the team was excited to be back working on new episodes.

“We’re thrilled Five Bedrooms has been commissioned for a fourth season and have hit the ground running in the writing room,” he said.

The first season of Five Bedrooms was commissioned by Network 10, but parent Viacom CBS+ shifted the second iteration to Paramount+.