Patrick Hughes’ ‘War Machine’ rolls into Victoria with Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, Jai Courtney

Patrick Hughes’ action sci-fi War Machine is whirring to life in Victoria with Reacher star Alan Ritchson leading a cast that includes Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Esai Morales, and Aussie Jai Courtney.

Not to be confused with David Michôd’s 2017 satirical war film, the Lionsgate and Netflix production follows the final 24 hours of the world’s toughest selection program, as a team of Army Rangers encounter a threat beyond their imagination.

Joining Courtney in the Australian contingent are Blake Richardson, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Daniel Webber.

Hughes wrote the script with James Beaufort and is producing alongside Todd Lieberman and Alex Young, with Greg McLean, Rich Cook, and Valerie Bleth Sharp executive producing. The film is the debut project for Huge Film, which Hughes, Beaufort, and McLean founded in 2022.

Filming will take place around Bright and Myrtleford, along with Melbourne and Docklands Studios. It follows the announcements that international TV series All Her Fault and Sony Pictures feature Beneath the Storm are using the facility.

Huge Films founder Patrick Hughes (centre) with Greg McLean (left) and James Beaufort (right).

The project has support from the Victorian Government through VicScreen’s Victorian Screen Incentive and the Australian Government through the Producer Offset with the expectation it will inject more than $73 million directly into the Victorian economy, especially in regional Victoria, bringing in $7.5 million into locations, hospitality, and other regional businesses. VicScreen also estimates the production will create 2,100 job opportunities for Victorians, including 10 locals in heads of department roles.

Hughes said bringing Hollywood-style blockbusters home to Australia was his lifelong dream.

“I am thrilled to finally bring this passion project to life right here and collaborate with an outstanding blend of international talent and our remarkable local cast, crew, and support teams,” he said.

“This project is just the beginning; I truly believe there’s no better place than Victoria to make movies.”

McLean said the entire production team was dedicated to “realising Patrick’s exciting vision”.

“As local filmmakers, we are incredibly proud to work alongside such committed international partners such as Lionsgate, Netflix, and Hidden Pictures, as well as the Victorian Government through VicScreen, the Australian Government, and our phenomenal cast and crew,” he said.

War Machine will be distributed theatrically in Australia by Roadshow Films and released internationally by Netflix.