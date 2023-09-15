Rachel Millar named ABC head of entertainment

Producer Rachel Millar has stepped into the role of ABC head of entertainment, after holding the position in an interim capacity since last month.

With previous production experience across Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, Rove, Andrew Denton’s Interview, Spicks and Specks, Kath and Kim and Aunty Donna, Millar is the newest addition to an all-female screen leadership team reporting to Jennifer Collins, joining head of scripted Rachel Okine, head of factual Susie Jones, head of children’s and family Libbie Doherty, and head of arts, music and events Kath Earle.

As part of her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing programs such as Hard Quiz, The Weekly with Charlie Pickering, Gruen, and the Fresh Blood comedy initiative.

Millar said it was an honour to be given the opportunity, given how she “fell in love with entertainment shows growing up watching the ABC”.

“The ABC has been the home of so many groundbreaking entertainment programs over the years, it’s a thrill to be able to continue the tradition of fostering great Australian talent, both in front of and behind the camera,” she said.

The appointment is part of an ABC restructure featuring programming pillars for content and news, as well as a transition to a digital-first approach towards commissioning, producing, and distributing content.

Collins, who was previously head of entertainment before becoming head of screen content, said someone of Millar’s calibre was well suited to oversee the ABC’s entertainment slate.

“[Millar] is one of the best and most highly respected creative entertainment execs in this country and I can’t wait for her to get her hands on the development slate for our ABC audiences who love their comedy and entertainment,” she said.