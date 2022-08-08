Savage River tells the story of Miki Anderson (Katherine Langford), who returns to her hometown in rural Victoria after eight years in prison, determined to finally move on with her life.

But the close-knit community of Savage River is not about to let her forget the past that easily. When a murder rocks the town, Miki immediately becomes the focus of everyone’s suspicion. With the police closing in, she sets out to prove her innocence, uncovering long-buried secrets that will cast doubt on everything she thought she knew.

Joining Langford in the cast are Virginia Gay, Jacqueline McKenzie, Cooper Van Grootel, Nadine Garner, Daniel Henshall, Robert Grubb, James Mackay, Mark Coles Smith, Osamah Sami, Bernard Curry, Sally-Anne Upton, Leah Vandenberg, Amesh Edireweera and Richard Piper, as well as newcomers Miranda Anwar, Maia Abbas, Haya Abbas, Bill Zeng, Julian Weeks, Jack Kenny and Hattie Hook.

Created by Belinda Bradley, Franz Docherty, and Giula Sandler, the series is produced by Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford for Aquarius Films and backed by a creative team led by director Jocelyn Moorhouse and cinematographer Don McAlpine. Miranda Culley executive produced alongside the ABC’s Sally Riley, Alex Baldwin, and Rebecca Anderson. Dynamic Television is handling international sales.

Savage River is an Aquarius Films production for the ABC, with major production investment from Screen Australia and support from VicScreen through production investment and the Regional Location Assistance Fund (RLAF).

The series will premiere Sunday, September 4 at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.