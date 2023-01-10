SBS has expanded its unscripted commissioning team, appointing Bethan Arwel-Lewis commissioning editor, factual.

Arwel-Lewis joins the company from Southern Pictures, where she was series producer on the AACTA Award-winning ABC docuseries, Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked. That program proved an AACTA Award hat trick for the producer, having also previously series produced winners ABC/Endemol’s Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds and CJZ’s Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery for Seven and Channel 4.

With SBS, Arwel-Lewis was series producer on Endemol Shine Australia’s Look Me in the Eye.

Prior to moving to Australia, Arwel-Lewis worked with the Welsh language broadcaster S4C – a language she speaks – where roles included series producer on Welsh language documentary series Iolo ac Indiaid America (Iolo’s Native American Journey).

Her appointment follows a restructure of the SBS commissioning team late last year, which saw John Godfrey promoted to the newly-created role of head of commissioning, covering both scripted and unscripted. Former head of documentaries Joseph Maxwell was then moved to Godfrey’s role as head of unscripted. The broadcaster has touted that it will deliver its largest ever slate of commissioned original programming this year.

In her new role, Arwel-Lewis will work across all commissioning and delivery of original factual commissioning for SBS. In a statement about her appointment, Maxwell noted her “extensive experience, creativity and natural flair for authentic storytelling”.

“Having worked across such a diverse collection of distinctive and award-winning series, both here in Australia and in the UK, Bethan’s got a track record of stories that connect with audiences and, coupled with her passion for the work we do at SBS, will be a great asset as we continue to explore new ways to surprise and delight Australians through our original factual programming,” he said.

Arwel-Lewis added: “SBS is renowned for its distinctive documentaries and factual series which have shown to have the power to provoke meaningful debate and trigger change, something I am very passionate about. It’s a privilege to be able to play a role in sharing these important stories with Australians, and I’m looking forward to working with this respected team as we engage audiences with programs that challenge, explore and celebrate contemporary Australia.”



She commences with SBS on January 16.