SBS opens applications for new season of ‘Australian Uncovered’

SBS is looking to add to its slate of documentaries for the upcoming season of Australia Uncovered.

The series explores the stories of Australians who are underrepresented by the media industry in fresh, inspiring and innovative ways.

SBS is committing up to $60,000 for projects that will range from one-hour to feature-length documentaries.

The invitation for proposals will add to the seven documentaries made that have interrogated issues such as mental health, diversity and Australia’s history.

Bethan Arwel-Lewis, commissioning editor, factual, at SBS, said that Australia Uncovered has provided some of Australia’s best filmmakers the opportunity to create influential and appealing documentaries.

“We are seeking bold Australian stories that surprise us, have a sense of ambition and scale, and say something about who we are as a nation – whilst having the power to captivate a broad prime time audience,” she said.

“We are passionate about continuing this legacy, with up to $60,000 of development funding available for new projects.

“Whether you have a new concept in mind or a cutting-edge project underway, we’d love to hear from you.”

Applicants are expected to submit their proposals with ‘AUSTRALIA UNCOVERED PITCH’ in the subject line to factual@sbs.com.au.

All proposals must not exceed three pages and include a title, log line and single paragraph synopsis for a one hour or feature-length documentary.

Emerging producers are encouraged to partner with established practitioners before they pitch.

Applications close on March 7, 2025.