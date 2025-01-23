Screen Australia appoints Joey Egger head of games

Screen Australia has appointed a dedicated head of games, with Emmy, Peabody, and Webby Award-winning digital content specialist Joey Egger taking over the portfolio from head of online Lee Naimo.

Egger’s experience includes leadership roles at Sesame Workshop, ABC Kids, Two Bulls/Two Moos, and most recently DEPT® Agency, where she led Games and Innovation for the APAC region.

She also serves on the boards of the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA) and Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO).

In her new role, Egger will report directly to chief operating officer Grainne Brunsdon and work closely with the local games sector to support the growth of Australian games and nurture new talent. It follows the appointment of Marigold Bartlett as investment manager in the games team at the end of last year.

The new hire said she was excited to “support the development of uniquely Australian talent and their stories” and to “help foster a sector that celebrates diverse voices, pushes the boundaries of what games can be, and has the support to succeed long term”.

Brunsdon welcomed Egger while also paying tribute to Naimo.

“Joey’s extensive experience and leadership in both creative and commercial aspects of the games industry make her the ideal person to lead Screen Australia’s Games division,” she said.

“Her passion for nurturing Australian talent and her vision for the future of the sector will be invaluable in helping us strengthen the Australian games industry on the world stage.

“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to Lee Naimo, who has been head of online and Games over the past four years. Lee and the team have been instrumental in growing our support for the games sector. Lee will remain in the head of online role working with director of narrative content Louise Gough.”

Egger will commence her role at Screen Australia on March 2 and be based out of the agency’s Melbourne office.