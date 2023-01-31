Produced by JAMTV, Show Me The Money II lifts the lid on one of the most turbulent AFL trade periods in the game’s history, featuring a mega trade that involved four clubs, two players, and 14 draft picks.

As with last year’s series, the cameras will go behind the scenes with the players and their agents on deadline day at Marvel Stadium, with input from Paul Connors and Robbie D’Orazio from Connors Sports Management, Colin Young from Corporate Sports Australia, and Alex McDonald from Hemisphere Management Group.

The feature documentary is directed by Michael Venables, who also executive produces with Luke Tunnecliffe and JAMTV CEO Cos Cardone.

Show Me The Money II premieres February 23 on Stan.