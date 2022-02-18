The finalists for this year’s Screen Producers Australia (SPA) Business Awards have been announced, with 17 companies contending four categories.

Wildbear Entertainment and Jungle Entertainment have the chance to win both Media Super Production Business of the Year and Screen Business Export of the Year, having been nominated for their work on No Activity and Playing With Sharks – The Valerie Taylor Story, respectively.

Bunya Productions, Hoodlum Productions, and Northern Pictures will also vie for Media Super Production Business of the Year.

The SPA Awards will be presented on the final night of the Screen Forever conference, March 30, at the Star Event Centre, Gold Coast.

The full list of finalists in the Business Award finalists are:

Breakthrough Business of the Year

Arcadia

Big Bull Productions

Bronte Pictures

Chips & Gravy Films

Humdrum Comedy

Media Super Production Business of the Year

Bunya Productions

Hoodlum Entertainment

Jungle Entertainment

Northern Pictures

WildBear Entertainment

Screen Business Export of the Year

Aquarius Films (The Unusual Suspects)

Goalpost Pictures (The Invisible Man)

Jungle Entertainment (No Activity)

Prospero Productions (Outback Opal Hunters)

WildBear Entertainment (Playing With Sharks – The Valerie Taylor Story)

Services and Facilities Business of the Year

CATO Location Services (The Invisible Man)

Count Out Loud (Retrograde)

Essential Crew (Harrow)

Panavision Australia (High Ground)