Spectrum Films and Folklore bolster post-production and VFX capabilities with two key appointments

Spectrum Films and Folklore Sound have appointed Kim Bjørge to its picture department and Dan Brumm to lead the sound team.

Bjørge joins Spectrum Films as their Brisbane-based finishing supervisor and colourist after five years in a similar role at The Post Lounge Brisbane. His recent credits include Faraway Downs and The Portable Door as online editor, and Ricky Stanicky, Audrey and Elvis as colourist.

Spectrum Films head of finishing and VFX, Adam Archer, said Bjørge was one of only a handful of finishing artists in the country that have a very broad technical knowledge and a depth of experience across all picture post workflows.

“Combine that with his talent as a colourist, and it makes him an incredible addition to our team. Having Kim lead the charge at our Brisbane o􀆯ice, but also working closely with our Sydney finishing team, will be amazing and we are very excited to have him on board.”

Meanwhile, Folklore Sound have added sound designer and creative talent, Dan Brumm, whose recent sound designer credits include the Rock Island Mysteries and Bluey TV series.

Folklore’s director, supervising sound editor and re-recording mixer, Sam Gain-Emery, said Brumm had worked with Folklore on several projects already.

“Both the hiring of Kim on the picture side and Dan on the sound side reiterates our commitment as Folklore/Spectrum to the Queensland market and to delivering the highest quality full post services across all projects to our clients in the state and beyond. Our partnership in Brisbane has already reaped rewards, and we are looking forward to continued growth over the next 18-24 months.”