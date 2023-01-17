The inaugural SXSW Sydney has opened submissions for its screen festival, calling out for feature film, short, episodic, music video or XR projects.

The screen festival will be one component of the October event, which also include a music festival and conference including more than 200 presentations, panel workshops and mentor sessions.

SXSW Sydney, first announced last June, marks the festival’s first expansion outside of North America, lured here with support by TEG, NSW Government, and Destination NSW. Like the Austin event, the focus is on tech and innovation, gaming, music, screen and culture.

In terms of screen projects, SXSW Sydney is naturally putting a particular emphasis on the Asia Pacific region in its festival programming.

“SXSW thrives on connection and discovery, and we’re creating SXSW Sydney in that spirit,” said SXSW Sydney head of screen Ghita Loebenstein.

“We’ll bring the industry together as we showcase the edgiest in screen business, break the next big things, celebrate the bold and provide a place of genuine inspiration. SXSW Sydney will put Australia and Asia’s screen industry on high beam.”

Any submission must have been completed in 2021, 2022 or be on track for completion in early 2023.

The final deadline to make your submission is May 13. More info here.

Submissions to participate in the inaugural 2023 Conference via SXSW Sydney Session Select are open until February 14.

SXSW Sydney will be held October 15-22.