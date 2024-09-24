‘The Room Next Door’, ‘The Brutalist’ to screen at BIFF

Attendees at next month’s Brisbane International Film Festival (BIFF) will be treated to the Gold and Silver Lion-winning films from this year’s Venice Film Festival, with Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door and Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist confirmed as special presentations for the event.

The former stars Tilda Swinton as Martha, whose already strained relationship with her mother reaches a breaking point when a misunderstanding drives them further apart. The cast also includes Julian Moore as Martha’s former close friend Ingrid, and John Turturro as Damian Cunningham, a former lover of both women.

The film, Almodóvar’s first English language project, was awarded the Golden Lion for Best Film at the 81st Venice International Film Festival earlier this month.

It was joined on the winners’ podium by historical drama The Brutalist, for which director Brady Corbet received the Silver Lion for Best Director. Set in 1947, the story follows the journey of visionary architect László Toth (Adrien Brody) and his wife Erzsébet (Felicity Jones) as they flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy and go on to witness the birth of modern America, their lives changed forever by a mysterious and wealthy client. Australian Guy Pearce features among the main cast.

The early announcement comes ahead of BIFF’s full line-up release on Thursday, with this year’s event taking place across 11 days from October 24 to November 3 at multiple locations within the city.

BIFF is supported by the Queensland Government through founding and principal sponsor Screen Queensland, together with Screen Australia.