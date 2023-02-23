A yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy from Peter Rabbit director Will Gluck, led by Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, is set to film in NSW.

Plot details are still under wraps for feature film, which will receive a $9.4 million grant from the Federal Government’s Location Incentive with the expectation it inject $41 million into the NSW economy and create more than 440 jobs for cast and crew, as well as 1,500 roles for extras. Financial support is also being provided via the NSW Government’s Made in NSW Fund.

According to Deadline, Sweeney and Powell will be joined in the cast by local star Bryan Brown, as well as Michelle Hurd, Darren Barnet, and Hadley Robinson.

The site reports that the R-rated film is based on a script by Ilana Wolpert that is being re-written by Gluck, who also produces with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Sweeney is executive producing for Fifty-Fifty Films, along with Natalie Sellers and Alyssa Altman from RK Films, and Jacqueline Monetta for Olive Bridge.

Gluck, who filmed both Peter Rabbit and its sequel in Sydney, hinted that the title would be set in the NSW capital.

“After two wonderful experiences on the Peter Rabbit movies, my family and I have a deep connection to Sydney and Australia,” he said.

“I am so excited to make a movie that shows Sydney for Sydney, especially because I won’t have to ‘frame out the Opera House’.”

The untitled project is the latest in a string of titles lured to Australia with the support of the Location Incentive this year following Ricky Stanicky, Apples Never Fall, and Sleeping Dogs.

Arts Minister Tony Burke said the production recognised the expertise of Australia’s actors, producers, post-production workers, and crew.

“This film will provide exciting training and development opportunities for our local screen professionals, allowing them to hone their skills and take their careers to the next level,” he said.

NSW Arts Minister Ben Franklin said decision to film the untitled rom-com in NSW was a testament to the value of state government support and the global calibre of the local screen industry.

“Secured through Screen NSW’s $175 million Made In NSW Fund, this production provides an exceptional opportunity to showcase our talented cast, crew, filmmaking facilities and brilliant locations,” he said.