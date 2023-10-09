Adelaide Film Festival unveils Expand Lab participants

Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) has named the participants for this year’s Expand Lab, with 15 South Australian and 15 national practitioners spanning visual arts, film, moving image, XR, and VR to develop new ideas for moving artworks across five days.

Nearly 100 applications were received for the second version of the initiative, which consists of teams creating concepts to pitch for the AFF/Samstag $100,000 Moving Image Commission. Two projects will also be selected for mentoring by Illuminate Adelaide and the Art Gallery of South Australia.

The mentors for this year are digital artist Daniel Crooks, theatre maker and media artist Robert Walton, and moving image and film producer Bridgit Ikin, while video artist and filmmaker Amos Gebhardt is joining as a mentor for the first part of the lab.

AFF CEO and creative director Mat Kesting described the festival as the “ideal backdrop” to the lab.

“Adelaide Film Festival launched AFF Expand Lab in 2022 and we are delighted to be presenting the second edition,” he said.

“Once again 30 exceptional practitioners will come together to make new creative connections, develop ideas, and expand their thinking.”

The Expand Lab is delivered in conjunction with Samstag Museum of Art, Art Gallery of South Australia, and Illuminate Adelaide, and supported by The Balnaves Foundation and Arts South Australia.

The 2023 Expand Lab participants are as follows:

South Australia:

Max Brading

Jake Bresanello

Thom Buchanan

Miles Dunne

Bryce Kraehenbuehl

Anna Lindner

Orlando Mee

Conor Mercury

Kim Munro

Yasemin Sabuncu

Ryan Sahb

Cynthia Schwertsik

Liam Somerville

Will Spartalis

Raymond Zada

National:

Tully Arnot (NSW)

Linda Chen (ACT)

Marcus Chong (VIC)

Chloe de Brito (NSW)

Nisa East (NSW)

Deborah Kelly (NSW)

Isobel Knowles (VIC)

Liang Xia Luscombe (VIC)

Chris Luscri (VIC)

Charlotte Mars (NSW)

Van Sowerwine (VIC)

Kate Vinen (NSW)

Yandell Walton (VIC)

Emile Zile (VIC)