Anna Barnes’ ‘Dark Mode’ to receive support from Dynamic Television Scripted Initiative

A new tech-thriller from Safe Home creator and writer Anna Barnes is the second project to move forward under the Dynamic Television Scripted Initiative.

Based on Ashley Kalagian Blunt’s novel of the same name, the story centres on Dr Reagan Walton, a GP whose life is turned upside down by a stalker.

In an attempt to regain control, she erases all traces of her online presence – going into ‘dark mode.’

But when a serial killer with an online following resurfaces in Sydney, Reagan is forced to confront her past.

The project, which Wooden Horse joint CEOs Jude Troy and Richard Finlayson will executive produce, is set to receive $100,000 in development funding ($50,000 from Screen Australia and $50,000 from Dynamic Television) as part of the initiative, which aims to fund the development of up to four scripted television projects.

It comes after writer/producer Nicole Delprado and Kate Separovich became the first recipients of the program, launched in April last year, for their eight-part crime thriller Fox Hunt.

Screen Australia’s director of narrative content said Dark Mode was well aligned with the initiative’s strategy to “nurture local talent and elevate distinctive Australian stories to a global stage in partnership with industry.”

“Dark Mode presents a unique and compelling exploration of privacy challenges in the digital age and with such a strong creative team, this series has the potential to resonate with both local and global audiences,” she said.

Dynamic’s president of Global Scripted Television Carrie Stein said the company was pleased to partner with another team of Australian creatives.

“With its unique Australian setting and timely exploration of digital privacy, online stalking, and harassment, Dark Mode is a bold and resonant story that audiences will love,” she said.

Screen Australia and Dynamic Television are now accepting applications for the third and final round of the initiative. Find more information about how to apply and eligibility guidelines here.