Avid has unveiled a new Pro Tools Scripting Software Development Kit (SDK), supported by the latest version of Pro Tools.

Designed to enable high-end facilities and developers to create apps that automate repetitive tasks and establish new audio workflows, the Pro Tools Scripting SDK is a language-independent API for Windows and Mac versions of Pro Tools that provides access to a range of commands. They include opening, closing, and saving sessions, exporting in various formats, performing multiple functions on the timeline, leveraging “get” commands to review clips, and using “set” commands to perform writeable actions in open sessions.

The Pro Tools Scripting SDK is an external component that serves as an access layer between scripting applications and Pro Tools offering more commands and greater forward compatibility.

Avid vice president of product management for audio and music solutions, Francois Quereuil, said the SDK signalled a new era of openness for Avid as it sought to provide users with more tools to connect all of their solutions into a unified workflow.

“The Scripting SDK is just the beginning of the rollout of API calls into Pro Tools, and we’re looking forward to delivering more openness for users to improve, combine and invent with the Pro Tools Scripting SDK,” he said.

