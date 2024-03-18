Screen Australia appoints Grainne Brunsdon chief operating officer

Screen Australia content director Grainne Brunsdon will become the agency’s chief operating officer (COO) next month, replacing Michael Brealey.

The appointment comes two years after Brunsdon joined Screen Australia from Screen NSW, where she had held the top job since 2019.

Before that, Brunsdon was director of arts investment, engagement, and development at Create NSW, where she helped introduce the 50:50 by 2020 initiative to bring greater gender parity to the screen industry and sought to boost the representation of practitioners with a disability via Screenability NSW.

Her 25-year career has also included stints at the British Council, TAFE, UNSW, and the Australian Design Centre.

Brunsdon said she was excited to be part of Screen Australia’s new chapter.

“My passion for supporting Australian creative talent has played a significant role in my career and I’m looking forward to helping lead the agency in its next phase of growth,” she said.

Brealey’s departure at the end of last year after five years in the role was one of multiple staff movements at Screen Australia across the summer, with the agency having welcomed new CEO Deirdre Brennan and head of documentary Richard Huddleston, while also searching for a new head of scripted.

Brennan said Brunsdon had proven herself to be an exceptional leader who was passionate about Australian story-telling in all its forms

“Grainne brings a depth of experience to the role of chief operating officer,” she said.

“I believe that her experience will be instrumental in helping deliver Screen Australia’s vision and evolving strategic priorities, working with the team to make a significant and holistic contribution to the screen industry.”

Brunsdon will officially commence as COO on April 1. As yet, there is no word on who will be stepping into her position.