‘We Bury The Dead’, ‘Spit’ included among Skills Development Fund projects

Zak Hilditch’s survival thriller We Bury the Dead and Jonathan Teplitzky’s Gettin’ Square sequel Spit are among four new projects/programs to be supported through Screen Australia’s Skills Development Fund.

Launched in April 2023, the Fund is designed to support screen businesses and games development studios to provide work-based learning.

As part of the latest support round, WBTD Film Productions, operating as The Penguin Empire, will be assisted in training three key personnel for the Western Australian production of We Bury the Dead in the production office, art department, and electrics.

For Spit, currently filming in Queensland, production company Spit Films Pty Ltd will use the funding to empower trainees to become more highly skilled in four identified below-the-line areas, including implementing a Deaf Awareness Plan for cast and crew, led by access coordinator Stephanie Dower and advocate for the Deaf Community and actress, Sofya Gollan.

Funds will also be allocated to TAT Productions (trading as Helium Pictures) to provide career training and development opportunities for people from underrepresented backgrounds on ABC documentary series The Assembly; and Myriad Studios VFX, which will implement a training program to foster growth and proficiency in VFX Scanning and Digital Capture Technicians.

The Skills Development Fund projects/programs coincided with the announcement of six new placements under the BTL: Next Step initiative, which supports mid-career practitioners to upskill from their current area of expertise. Overall, the recipients of both programs will share in $600,000 of industry development funding.

The recipients and host companies are as follows:

Bunya Productions – Production Manager placement (WA): Samuel Westley from NSW

Bunya Productions – Location Manager placement (WA): Jaidyn Griffin from QLD

WBMC – Production Manager placement (WA): Tayla Woodhouse from WA

Jungle Entertainment – Production Accountant placement (NSW): Abi Tabone from NSW

Easy Tiger Productions – Art Director placement (NSW): Kaiit Mosby from VIC

Red Rock Run Production – Location Manager placement (WA): Alice Zhao from VIC

Applications are currently open for the Skills Development Fund (projects/initiatives commencing from mid-September 2024), BTL: Next Step Stage One (host companies) for placements starting after 18 November 2024. Submissions for BTL: Next Step Stage Two (placement opportunities) will close at 5pm AEST on Thursday, July 4.