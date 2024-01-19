‘While The Men Are Away’ selected for Berlinale Series Market

SBS queer revisionist dramedy While The Men Are Away will join projects from Europe, South America, South Africa, and the US in the tenth-anniversary edition of the Berlinale Series Market.

The series was one of 15 global titles to be chosen for presentation under the Berlinale Series Market Selects label at the event, which takes place February 19-21 alongside the European Film Market.

Created by Alexandra Burke alongside Kim Wilson and Monica Zanetti, While The Men Are Away stars Michela De Rossi as Francesca, an Italian immigrant struggling to run her husband’s farm after he seemingly enlists.

Along with Gwen (Max McKenna) and Esther (Jana Zvedeniuk), two somewhat naive city recruits of the Women’s Land Army, “Frankie” is talked to deliver the farm’s annual apple harvest, receiving help from Aboriginal farmhand Kathleen (Phoebe Grainer), and conscientious objector Robert (Matt Testro).

The series, which is producer Lisa Shaunessy’s first scripted series for Arcadia, premiered on SBS in September.

The Berlinale Series Market is a joint initiative of the European Film Market (EFM), the Berlinale Co-Production Market, and Berlinale Talents.

EFM director Dennis Ruh said high-quality serial content had long been an integral part of the market.

“Distribution companies with series in their portfolio are well-rewarded financially. And with the Berlinale Series Market, the EFM has developed into an attractive centre for trading high-quality serial content,” he said.

“We are delighted to present a diverse selection of carefully chosen, promising new series from Europe, North and South America, Africa and Australia, featuring a wide range of genres and excellent sales potential.”