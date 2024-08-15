Wooden Horse’s ‘Mother and Son’ set to make a return

It may have a while to go before reaching the longevity of the original but Wooden Horse’s Mother and Son remake still has more in the tank, with ABC confirming a second season of the comedy.

Denise Scott and Matt Okine will reprise their roles as Maggie and Arthur, a reimagining of the mother-son characters made famous by Gary McDonald and Ruth Cracknell.

Season one picked up with Arthur putting his future on hold to move back home with his widowed mother, whom he attempts to care for alongside his older sister Robbie (Angela Nica Sullen), who is arguably the favourite.

Okine, who re-created the series in collaboration with Geoffrey Atherden, is again joined in the writers’ room by Sarah L. Walker and Tristram Baumber, with Tim Spencer added to the mix. The second season will also welcome new director Shaun Wilson, known for his work on fellow ABC comedies Rosehaven and Frayed.

Wooden Horse’s Jude Troy will produce the second season alongside associate producer Alexandra Cameron, while also executive producing with Richard Finlayson, Okine, Atherden, and ABC EPs Rachel Okine and Todd Abbott. The Wooden Horse production is backed by Screen Australia and financed with support from Screen NSW. ABC Commercial is handling international sales.

Filming for the second season will take place in Sydney later this year, with the new episodes to air on ABC TV in 2025.

The announcement comes ahead of this Sunday’s Logie Awards, where the series will contend Best Scripted Comedy Program, while Scott and Okine are up for best lead actress and actor in a comedy, respectively.

Troy said she was pleased to be able to continue the contemporary interpretation.

“The return of the reimagined Mother and Son for a second season is a testament to an enduring and beloved brand that continues to resonate with contemporary, multi-cultural Australia,” she said.

“We are delighted to welcome comedy director Shaun Wilson to the hilariously dysfunctional Boye family.”

ABC head of screen Jennifer Collins described Mother and Son as “an iconic ABC comedy that reflects our diverse contemporary family life with equal parts warmth and humour”.

“Over a million Australians came to the ABC each week on average to watch Mother and Son and we are thrilled that comedy legend Denise Scott and whip-smart Matt Okine will return for a second season.”