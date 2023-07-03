Screen Australia announces Our Cinema campaign for ‘The New Boy’, ‘The Dry 2’, ‘Talk to Me’

More than two and a half years after Screen Australia announced it would be promoting The Dry via the Our Summer of Cinema campaign, the film’s sequel is set to get the same treatment.

Robert Connolly’s The Force of Nature: The Dry 2, which will hit cinemas August 24, is one of five titles being released across the next two months that will come under the agency’s newly-launched Our Cinema campaign, joining Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy (July 6), Benjamin Millepied’s Carmen (July 13), Danny and Michael Philippou’s Talk to Me (July 27), and Paul Goldman’s EGO: The Michael Gudinski Story (August 31).

As part of the publicity push, conducted in collaboration with distributors Roadshow Films, Madman Entertainment, Maslow Entertainment, and Mushroom Pictures, a bespoke suite of marketing assets for cinema, broadcast, digital and social media channels will be used to complement the existing promotional campaigns for each of the titles, along with public relations and exhibition support.

Screen Australia will be hoping they can replicate the results generated by Summer of Cinema films, The Dry, Penguin Bloom, and High Ground, all of which reached the top three of the Australian box office in the early part of 2021.

CEO Graeme Mason said launching a similar campaign was a “no-brainer”, describing Our Cinema as a “great snapshot of the incredible talent, diversity, and appeal of Australian films”.

“We want all Australians to get behind our extraordinary film industry and experience the cinematic journey these diverse films will take you on,” he said.

“Be moved; be afraid, be inspired by what you see on the big screen – we encourage everyone to visit their local cinema and celebrate this spectacular array of local films.”